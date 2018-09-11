(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s cabinet approved plans to borrow about $104 million from Standard Chartered Bank Uganda Ltd. for a national closed-circuit television network amid a rise in urban crime.

The money will be spent on designing and building a command and control center and regional units, and developing data-recovery facilities, Information Minister Frank Tumwebaze said in a statement emailed Tuesday from the capital, Kampala.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni vowed a crime crackdown on Sunday and ordered the mobilization of 24,000 armed personnel to monitor Wakiso district, that encircles the capital after a policeman was murdered the previous day.

Criminals have killed prominent Ugandans including Muslim clerics, a deputy public prosecutor, a top police officer in March last year, and a ruling party stalwart in June.

