(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s central bank kept its benchmark rate at 9.5% as inflation remains below its medium-term target.

“Inflationary pressures remain subdued, reflecting the continuing monetary effect of the supply side shocks, headline inflation around the world, and tight monetary and fiscal policies,” Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego told reporters in the capital, Kampala, on Tuesday.

While the central bank revised its inflation forecasts slightly up in the short term - that is the 12-month horizon - in light of the relatively stronger exchange rate depreciation in the recent past, it expects price growth to remain below the medium-term target of 5%, the governor said.

Inflation, which quickened to 2.8% last month is forecast to stay around 3% through the first half of this year, Atingi-Ego said.

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy costs, is projected to quicken to between 4.5% to 5% in 2024-25, Atingi-Ego said. It is currently at 2.4%.

Most African central bank’s that have deliberated on rate decisions so far this year, such as Egypt and South Africa, have either hiked or kept borrowing costs unchanged amid lingering inflation concerns.

Atingi-Ego said risks to the central bank’s inflation outlook include instability in the Middle East, which is creating new supply-chain disruptions and the threat of higher oil prices.

