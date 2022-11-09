(Bloomberg) -- Ugandan schools will close on Nov. 25, two weeks earlier than initially planned, a precautionary measure aimed at curbing the spread of Ebola, according to the education ministry.

By Sunday, health authorities had documented at least 53 deaths from the hemorrhagic fever and confirmed 135 infections.

“It works for us to safeguard our children,” health ministry spokesman Emmanuel Ainebyoona said of the school closures. Nursery, primary and secondary school students were initially scheduled to break for third-term holidays on Dec. 9.

