(Bloomberg) -- The Ugandan Ministry of Health and its partners have sent a rapid response team to the district where a 24-year-old man died from Ebola, the government department said via Twitter.

The patient tested positive for the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus, according to the ministry, and the response team will now help with surveillance, contact tracing and case management.

Guinea was the epicenter of the 2014-16 Ebola epidemic, which spread mainly to Liberia and Sierra Leone, infecting more than 45,000 people in West Africa and killing more than 11,000. The last time Uganda reported an Ebola case was in 2019.

