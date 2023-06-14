(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s Supreme Court ruled that syndicated loans arranged for two local companies are legal, reversing a judgment nearly three years ago that made them illegal.

A lower court determined in October 2020 that a loan arranged by Diamond Trust Bank Uganda Ltd. that included financing from Diamond Trust Kenya Ltd., was illegal because the Kenyan bank wasn’t registered in Uganda.

The syndicated facility to Ham Enterprises Ltd. and Kiggs International Ltd. didn’t conflict with laws governing financial institutions because DTB Uganda would collect repayments on behalf of its Kenyan counterpart, according to the Supreme Court’s ruling. The judgment didn’t indicate the value of the loans.

Uganda’s High Court in 2020 ordered the two lenders to reimburse $32 million that had been debited from the accounts of the two real estate companies belonging to businessman Hamis Kiggundu. The Uganda Bankers’ Association warned at the time that the ruling would result in defaults on as much as $1.5 billion of syndicated loans in the country.

