Uganda will destroy more than 400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines after they expired following a low uptake in the country’s northern region, the Saturday Monitor newspaper reported.

The vaccines were mainly made by Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc, the Kampala-based newspaper reported, citing Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng. The ministry hasn’t replied to emails on the matter sent by Bloomberg in the past two days.

Africa’s biggest coffee exporter mostly relies on donated Covid-19 shots from countries including the U.S., Canada, Norway, France and China, according to the ministry. The country has recorded more than 157,000 cases of the virus since it was first detected nearly two years ago, and about a tenth of its population of about 43 million has been fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

