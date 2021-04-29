(Bloomberg) -- Uganda detected the Covid-19 variant first traced in India, according to the health ministry, and advised its residents to step up precautions to reduce the risk of contraction.

“This should be a wake up call for all of us,” the health ministry said in a statement on Twitter Thursday. “If eligible, get vaccinated now.”

Uganda has confirmed 41,797 coronavirus cases with 342 deaths since it reported the first infection last year, according to the health ministry data as of Tuesday. The government’s announcement of the new variant comes a day after its East African neighbor Kenya suspended flights to and from India for two weeks.

