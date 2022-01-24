(Bloomberg) -- Uganda ended a curfew imposed almost two years ago to contain the spread of Covid-19 by lifting all pending restrictions, including bans on concerts and alcohol sales at bars, according to President Yoweri Museveni’s spokeswoman Lindah Nabusayi.

The government of East Africa’s third-biggest economy introduced the curfew in March 2020 and has been criticized for retaining it for almost two years. Schools only reopened two weeks ago for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Uganda has recorded more than 160,000 Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health. Almost 10% of its 42.7 million people are fully vaccinated and the government is targeting to inoculate 22 million people, the ministry says.

