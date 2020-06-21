(Bloomberg) --

The World Bank approved $256.54 million aid to Uganda to improve the lives of refugees and their host communities as the African nation deals with the economic impact of Covid-19.

Grants account for $153.92 million of the aid, which targets bolstering access to basic services, creating jobs and boosting the economic self-reliance of refugees and communities hosting them, the Washington-based lender’s Uganda office said in a statement. Refugees include those from South Sudan, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Eritrea, according to the government.

Uganda provides shelter to about 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers, making it Africa’s largest refugee-hosting country and the third-biggest in the world, according to the statement.

The aid follows the lender’s earlier assistance worth $500 million, mainly in grants, to the East African country.

