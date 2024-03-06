Uganda Hikes Rate for First Time in Two Years in Emergency Move

(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s central bank delivered an emergency interest-rate increase to curb inflation and support the battered shilling.

Policymakers raised the benchmark rate to 10% from 9.5% following a special meeting of the monetary policy committee, Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego told a virtual briefing on Wednesday. The increase is the first since October 2022 and follows an MPC gathering in early February when it left the benchmark rate at 9.5%.

Uganda’s shilling has weakened almost 8% since the World Bank in August announced it was suspending funding to the East African nation over its adoption of legislation that criminalizes homosexuality. The currency fell to a record low of 3,957.50 per dollar on Feb. 26, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The MPC decided to act as “further exchange rate depreciation could drive inflation above the medium-term target of 5% by the second half of 2024,” Atingi-Ego said.

The shilling was little changed at 3:04 p.m. local time, trading 0.1% lower at 3,917.90 per dollar as investors digested the rate decision.

Both annual core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, and headline price growth quickened to 3.4% in February. The central bank revised its inflation forecasts upwards in light of the exchange rate depreciation, Atingi-Ego said.

“Inflation is projected to rise above the medium term target of 5% by quarter one of financial year 2024-25 and stay above 5% throughout 2025 unless monetary policy is tightened,” he said. Prior to Wednesday’s forecast the MPC expected core inflation to be between 4.5% to 5% in 2024-25.

The special MPC is the second to be called in almost two years. In July 2022, the central bank gathered after the war in Ukraine and rising US interest rates led to a sell-off in the currency that stoked inflation.

The rate-setting panel usually gathers every two months.

--With assistance from Mike Cohen and Colleen Goko.

(Updates with market move in paragraph four)

