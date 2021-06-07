(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s government ordered schools and places of worship closed, and restricted public transport between regions, for six weeks to contain a fresh flood of Covid-19 infections.

Public gatherings -- excluding cabinet, legislative and judiciary sittings -- have also been banned, President Yoweri Museveni said Sunday night in a televised address from the capital, Kampala.

Infection rates in the East African country, which first imposed a lockdown from March to September 2020, have climbed 26% since the start of May to 52,935 cases by Sunday, while deaths have risen about 12% to 383 during the period, according the Ministry of Health.

