(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s Constitutional Court may have cleared the way for President Yoweri Museveni to seek a sixth term in 2021 elections -- but he’s still not happy with the judges.

While the court upheld a December constitutional change that abolished an upper age limit of 75 for presidential candidates, benefiting Museveni who’ll have reached that age by the next vote, its simultaneous rejection of a parliamentary vote that extended lawmakers’ terms to seven years from five drew his criticism on Monday.

The president said longer terms would be more “convenient,” giving members of parliament more time to implement development programs rather than electoral campaigning.

“Unfortunately, our judges in Uganda spend more time on form and not substance,” the 73-year old said. “In the end, however, the judges are not the ones in charge of the country,” he said, promising that his ruling party would “harmonize and galvanize” and make any necessary constitutional changes.

The former guerrilla leader captured power in 1986 and is one of Africa’s longest-serving rulers alongside Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Denis Sassou Nguesso of Republic of Congo and Cameroon’s Paul Biya.

