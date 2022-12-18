Uganda Lifts Ebola Quarantine After Weeks With No New Cases

Uganda lifted a lockdown Saturday night in two districts, epicenters of an Ebola outbreak that killed 56, after no new transmissions were recorded in the country in at least five weeks.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew was removed in Mubende and Kassanda, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s office said in an email Saturday.

At least 142 people were infected by the Ebola-Sudan hemorrhagic fever since the outbreak was declared in September of whom 86 recovered, he said.

Uganda received the first batch of 1,200 doses of three candidate vaccines from the World Health Organization for the strain early this month as it prepares to start inoculations, according to the Ministry of Health.

