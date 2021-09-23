(Bloomberg) --

Uganda will dismiss local government and health officials who fail to mobilize the population in their jurisdictions to get vaccinated, President Yoweri Museveni said, in his latest push to inoculate half of the nation.

The local leaders will lose their jobs if vaccines expire or are wasted, Museveni said Wednesday night in a televised address. The cabinet is considering a new law to introduce fines for people violating measures aimed at controlling the spread of the disease, he said.

Uganda, with a population of more than 42 million people, has so far administered about 1.8 million doses, according to the Ministry of Health. The East African nation has received about 4.5 million doses, mainly AstraZeneca Plc, and expects delivery of around 12 million doses by the end of November, including a consignment of 3.2 million shots from Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm Group, Museveni said.

