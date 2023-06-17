(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms.

Uganda School Attack

At least 37 students in Uganda were killed by suspected rebels who raided a school Friday night near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. Authorities have blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia group aligned with Islamic State. Six students have been abducted and eight hospitalized in critical condition, Ugandan officials said.

Texas Tornado

Texas Govenor Greg Abbott will visit a small Texas town on Saturday where at least three people were killed in a powerful tornado, local media reported. More than 100 people were injured when the twister ripped through the panhandle town of Perryton this week. Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the town, home to about 8,000 residents, and images posted on social media show collapsed buildings and homes.

Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who announced he is running against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, declined to give a direct answer to a question about whether he would, if elected, pardon his former boss. Trump is under indictment in state and federal cases. Several other GOP candidates have said they would do so if elected.

“I don’t know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty,” he told NBC in an interview.

Ransom Demand

The US Department of Energy received a ransom request from Russian-linked hackers known as Clop after two of its entities fell victim to a wide-ranging cyberattack.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.