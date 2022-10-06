(Bloomberg) -- Uganda plans an export credit fund to help Africa’s biggest coffee shipper to increase revenue from trade by as much as $6 billion in the next five to seven years.

The Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development is consulting equity funds, development lenders, private sector foundations and the Uganda Bankers’ Association about a single platform for the fund, according to Chairman Odrek Rwabwogo.

In addition to affordable financing for producers, the committee plans to boost exports through improving compliance to sanitary requirements and designing fresh market entry strategies, he said.

Initial capital for the fund is expected to be “small” and limited to a select number of products before gradually expanding, Rwabwogo said Wednesday in an interview in the capital, Kampala. Companies dealing with coffee, fish, fruits and vegetables, bananas, flowers, cement, steel, poultry and beef will have priority at the start.

