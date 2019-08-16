(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s national provident fund reported a 14% increase in assets under management and plans to almost double the amount over the next six years by broadening the scope of eligible members.

The total market value of the National Social Security Fund rose to 11.4 trillion shillings ($5 billion) in the 12 months ended June 30 from a year earlier and is targeting a portfolio of 20 trillion shillings by 2025, Managing Director Richard Byarugaba said by phone from the capital, Kampala.

About 70% of the fund’s investments are in fixed income, with 25% in equities and the remainder in real estate, Byarugaba said.

The NSSF covers all employers in the private sector who have five or more full-time workers between the ages of 16 and 55. Members are legally obliged to contribute 5% of their salaries, with employers adding a further 10%.

Planned reforms include attracting membership from employers with fewer than five workers as well as people working in the informal sector, he said.

The government operates a separate pension plan for its workers, whose benefits are entirely funded by the state.

