(Bloomberg) -- Uganda plans to institute policy measures to limit the impact that supply shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the reopening of economies and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are having on living costs and output, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said.

The East African nation is a net importer of crude and materials used to make basic goods such as cooking oil and soap, the prices of which have been rising due to the disruptions. Data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics show the average price of gasoline rose 32% in February, compared with a year earlier and laundry soap 57%. Annual inflation accelerated to 3.2% in February, compared with 2.7% in the prior month.

The central bank stands ready to act to ensure inflation stays within its 5% target, according to the minister. The government is also considering regulating fuel-price movements and instituting probes into artificial supply shortages caused by unscrupulous speculators to contain cost pressures, he said in a statement on the Finance Ministry’s website and in Twitter posts on Tuesday.

The Bank of Uganda is due to give its next interest rate decision on April 14. The key rate has been maintained at a record low of 6.5% since June 2021.

Several other countries are also adopting measures to contain inflation, with Brazil approving a bill to reduce fuel taxes and Japan is planning to introduce gasoline subsidies. Morocco meanwhile plans to cut back on exports of its mainly Europe-bound tomatoes, seeking to tame a pre-Ramadan surge in local prices.

Uganda is taking advantage of the series of global crises to promote the local manufacturing of some goods it would otherwise import, Kasaija said.

