(Bloomberg) -- Ruling-party lawmakers in Uganda asked President Yoweri Museveni to allow parliament to reconsider a bill providing for harsher sanctions against gay people, including the death penalty and life imprisonment.

Lawmakers want the bill to provide for amnesty for those denouncing same-sex relationships and to delete a provision that stipulates penalties for those who don’t report known same-sex offenders, Rogers Mulindwa, a spokesman for the National Resistance Movement, said by phone Thursday from the capital, Kampala.

Parliament approved the bill last month, seeking the most punitive penalties for aggravated homosexuality or violations such as same-sex intercourse with persons under the age of 18, and if an offender is HIV positive.

Museveni, who opposes LGBTQ rights and blames the West for promoting same-sex relations in the country, wouldn’t sign the bill into law and called on lawmakers to discuss changes.

LGBTQ rights have come under increased pressure lately, with the Indian government opposing giving legal recognition for same-sex marriages amid of a Supreme Court hearing on the matter. In Kenya, President William Ruto bashed a pro-LGBTQ ruling by the nation’s top court, while Ghanaian lawmakers are considering punitive legislation against gay people.

