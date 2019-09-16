(Bloomberg) -- Uganda and Rwanda agreed to conclude an extradition agreement to govern future exchanges of criminal fugitives after months of tension that saw the East African nations accuse each other of attempts at destabilization.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, signed an agreement last month to end deepening hostilities that blocked trade between their nations and accusations of torture and deportations of Rwandans living in Uganda.

“Both parties reiterated their commitment to refrain from any acts of destabilization against each other,” Rwanda’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter. “Both parties committed to cease all forms of hostile propaganda in both mainstream and social media.”

Uganda said it would verify a list of Rwandans that are allegedly held by its authorities and release those against whom there is no evidence of criminality. The two parties will discuss free movement across borders at another meeting to be held in the Ugandan capital in 30 days, Rwanda said.

