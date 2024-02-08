(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s external-debt obligations have risen 16% this fiscal year and the nation is banking on inflows for budget support, the oil industry and a recovery of portfolio investment to fund the repayments, according to the central bank.

The external-debt service for this year is about $990 million, compared with the previous fiscal year’s $857 million, central bank data show. Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego said this week the nation’s foreign-exchange reserves were dwindling, without portfolio inflows to help replenish them.

The East African nation’s foreign-exchange reserves were $3.6 billion in January, down 3% from the previous month, and below the nation’s threshold of four months of import cover. To preserve hard currency, the central bank has not intervened on the sell-side since June 2022.

“To date, we have not sold any foreign currency to the market largely because we are aware that our reserves were running low,” the deputy governor said on Tuesday following a monetary policy committee meeting.

Net portfolio outflows reduced to $300 million last year from $500 million in 2022, according to the central bank’s director of communications, Kenneth Egesa.

“Fiscal projections suggest inflows from external borrowing and since most of the government transactions are in shillings, this can partly offset the external-debt servicing,” he said in an emailed response to questions.

Read more: Uganda Central Bank Maintains Key Rate Citing Subdued Inflation

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.