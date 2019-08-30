(Bloomberg) -- A nine-year-old child infected with Ebola crossed to Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo where authorities are fighting an outbreak of the deadly virus, according to Ugandan authorities.

On confirming that the child was infected Thursday, she was “isolated and transferred to Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit where she is currently being managed,” Uganda’s health ministry said in a statement on Twitter. The unit is located in Kasese district, about 230 miles west of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

It’s the second Ebola case confirmed in Uganda since the current outbreak started about a year ago in DRC, where it has killed almost 2,000 people.

The World Heath Organization is working with Ugandan authorities to care for the child and is reaching out to others who may be at risk of becoming infected by the virus in Uganda, the United Nations health agency’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a Tweet.

