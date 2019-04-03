Uganda Says Kidnappers Demand $500,000 for U.S. Tourist

(Bloomberg) -- Gunmen who kidnapped an American tourist and her driver in a Ugandan national park on Tuesday are demanding a ransom of $500,000, the East African government said.

Four other tourists were abandoned after the vehicle was ambushed in the Queen Elizabeth National Park and are safe, the Uganda Media Center said in an emailed statement, without disclosing their nationalities.

The park is about 380 kilometers (236 miles) west of the capital, Kampala, on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

