(Bloomberg) -- Uganda suspended flights from India from May 1 until further notice after detecting the Covid-19 variant first detected in the Asian nation.

“All travelers who may have been in India or traveled through India in the last 14 days regardless of route taken shall not be allowed into Uganda,” the Ministry of Health said on Twitter.

