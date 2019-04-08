Uganda Tries to Assuage Fears After Kidnapped U.S. Tourist Rescued

(Bloomberg) -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni tried to reassure tourists the East African nation is safe after security personnel rescued a U.S. vacationer and her local guide from abductors.

The state will enhance security in its national parks to deal with “isolated pockets of criminals” such as those that snatched Kimberly Sue Endicott and and Jean Paul Mirenge last week, Museveni said Monday on Twitter, hours after their rescue.

Tourism is Uganda’s biggest source of foreign currency and authorities estimate its earnings jumped by about a fifth last year to $1.7 billion following a visit by U.S. musician and fashion designer Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West.

Endicott and Mirenge were freed Sunday in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo after five days in captivity, but their abductors escaped, Uganda government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said by phone from the capital, Kampala.

Police said Sunday evening the two were in good health. They’ll be given time to partly recover before being interviewed by security officials, Opondo said, without giving further details.

The gunmen demanded a $500,000 ransom using Endicott’s mobile phone after taking the two on April 2 from Queen Elizabeth National Park, about 380 kilometers (236 miles) west of Kampala.

A payment was made to secure their release, AFP reported Sunday, citing Mike Walker, manager of Wild Frontiers Safaris, the company that conducted the tour. Authorities aren’t “aware that a ransom was paid,” Opondo said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Fred Ojambo in Kampala at fojambo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.