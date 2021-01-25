(Bloomberg) --

Uganda’s High Court ordered the security forces to free presidential challenger Bobi Wine from house arrest after ruling his indefinite confinement was unlawful, the Daily Monitor reported.

The court said the police and the army should vacate the premises where Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has been detained since Jan. 15, the Kampala-based newspaper said.

