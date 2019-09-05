(Bloomberg) -- A Ugandan lawmaker is campaigning to reintroduce presidential term limits, just months after the East African nation’s Supreme Court disallowed a similar petition.

Opposition member Wilfred Niwagaba wants a two five-year term cap that was expunged from the constitution 14 years ago restored, according to his private member’s bill on the parliament’s website. He also wants the law changed to replace an appointed vice president with an elected deputy.

Uganda’s Supreme Court earlier this year upheld parliament’s decision to remove an age-limit clause that could extend President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s three-decade reign. It also ruled against restoring a set number of terms.

Museveni, 75, has led Uganda since 1986 and has been endorsed by his National Resistance Movement party as its candidate for 2021 elections.

Pop star-turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, 37, has said he will run against Museveni. The the former guerrilla leader is already one of Africa’s longest-serving rulers.

