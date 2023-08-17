(Bloomberg) -- President Yoweri Museveni called the World Bank’s decision to stop new funding for Uganda over recently passed anti-LGBTQ legislation a “provocation and arrogance” meant to intimidate the nation.

“Some of these imperialist actors are insufferable,” Museveni said in an emailed statement. “You have to work hard, to restrain yourself from exploding with anger. They are so shallow, they do not know when and where to stop.”

The shilling fell by the most in almost eight years after the World Bank announced the halt in funding last week. The government announced that it would revise its 2023-24 budget to take into account the loss of financing.

The World Bank was making a mistake by thinking that Ugandans can be “intimidated by the threat of withdrawal of loans and aid, that are, moreover, peripheral to our transformation efforts,” he said.

Museveni in May signed legislation that includes the death penalty for so-called “aggravated homosexuality,” defined in part as engaging in sex if one is HIV-positive. The World Bank, who’s portfolio of International Development Association funding to the country was $5.4 billion at the end of 2022, said the law contradicts its values.

