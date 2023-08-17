You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Ugandan Leader Says World Bank Arrogant for Halting New Funding
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Yoweri Museveni called the World Bank’s decision to stop new funding for Uganda over recently passed anti-LGBTQ legislation a “provocation and arrogance” meant to intimidate the nation.
“Some of these imperialist actors are insufferable,” Museveni said in an emailed statement. “You have to work hard, to restrain yourself from exploding with anger. They are so shallow, they do not know when and where to stop.”
The shilling fell by the most in almost eight years after the World Bank announced the halt in funding last week. The government announced that it would revise its 2023-24 budget to take into account the loss of financing.
The World Bank was making a mistake by thinking that Ugandans can be “intimidated by the threat of withdrawal of loans and aid, that are, moreover, peripheral to our transformation efforts,” he said.
Why Uganda’s LGBTQ Community Is Under Renewed Fire: QuickTake
Museveni in May signed legislation that includes the death penalty for so-called “aggravated homosexuality,” defined in part as engaging in sex if one is HIV-positive. The World Bank, who’s portfolio of International Development Association funding to the country was $5.4 billion at the end of 2022, said the law contradicts its values.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:35
How to access BNN Bloomberg’s business coverage as Meta blocks news in Canada
-
7:17
Here's what experts believe July's inflation data means for interest rates
-
5:55
Hawaii Electric stock plunge raises climate change concerns for utilities
-
6:42
Consumer brands that have staying power: Analyst
-
3:35
Grocery prices rose 8.5% in July
-
8:27
Rise in oil prices to boost oilfield services stocks: Analyst