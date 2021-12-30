(Bloomberg) -- Ugandan authorities have arrested opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi and his campaign team just two weeks before elections, the popstar-turned-politician said on Twitter.

The presidential candidate popularly known as Bobi Wine has been arrested several times in the last two years on various charges including treason. An arrest last month sparked off riots in which dozens of people were killed. Kyagulanyi often criticizes long-time President Yoweri Museveni for failing to tackle corruption and unemployment, and the government’s human rights record.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga declined to comment as his office was yet to be briefed on the arrest.

