(Bloomberg) -- Police arrested Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine as he led a demonstration over human rights abuses by security agents against his supporters.

The politician -- whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi -- was “arrested as he led MPs and other leaders in a peaceful protest against the abduction, torture and murder of his supporters,” an administrator posted on Bobi Wine’s Twitter account.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga didn’t answer calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.

Wine, 38, was runner-up during presidential elections in January that handed the victory to President Yoweri Museveni for a sixth term. Police had him under house arrest for 11 days following that vote until a High Court judge ruled that the confinement was illegal.

The lead-up to the election was marred by violence, with at least 54 people dying after protests that erupted because of Wine’s arrest in November. Wine said more than 400 supporters, including members of his campaign team were arrested.

