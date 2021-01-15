(Bloomberg) -- Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said his home is under military siege, a day after a hotly contested election in which he is challenging President Yoweri Museveni.

“The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home,” Wine, a pop star-turned politician, said on his Twitter account. “We are under siege.”

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, staged a campaign in a bid to end Museveni’s more than three-decade rule over the east African country. Preliminary results from the nation’s electoral commission show Museveni in an early lead.

