(Bloomberg) -- Ugandan security forces confined pop star-turned-opposition leader Bobi Wine to his home as the East African nation prepares to inaugurate President Yoweri Museveni, who’s been in power for 35 years.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said on Twitter his house was surrounded by police and army forces. The headquarters of his National Unity Platform party is also surrounded, party spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi said on Twitter.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga didn’t answer calls to his mobile phone when Bloomberg sought comment. Security forces routinely confine opposition leaders to their homes under so-called preventative-arrest measures.

Bobi Wine was the runner-up in presidential elections on Jan. 14 that he says were rigged. Museveni will be inaugurated on May 12.

READ: Uganda Police Return Opposition Leader Home, Surround House (1)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.