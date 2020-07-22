(Bloomberg) --

Ugandan pop star-turned politician Bobi Wine unveiled a political party, as he prepares to challenge President Yoweri Museveni in the February general elections.

The party registered as National Unity Platform was acquired from its founders by Wine’s People Power movement, Joel Ssenyonyi, the group’s spokesman said by phone from the capital, Kampala. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, sprung to prominence by singing about the plight of ordinary people and became a lawmaker in 2017.

The acquisition of the party followed concerns by People Power members who wanted a distinct “vehicle and symbol” since the group has individuals from other parties, Ssenyonyi said. Wine, 38, is among those who have announced plans to challenge Museveni, who has ruled Africa’s biggest coffee exporter since 1986.

