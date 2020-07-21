(Bloomberg) --

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will likely seek a sixth term in elections next year, with officials collecting papers to obtain the nomination as the ruling party’s candidate.

Representatives of the president, who has ruled the East African nation since 1986, picked up the forms Monday, Tanga Odoi, chairman of the ruling party’s electoral commission, said by phone.

Museveni, 75, became eligible to seek re-election after parliament in 2017 agreed to abolish an upper-age limit for presidential candidates. Last year, he was chosen by the ruling party’s top decision-making committee and its lawmakers as their candidate for the 2021 polls.

Pop star turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, who goes by the stage name Bobi Wine, and former Security Minister Henry Tumukunde are among those who have declared their intentions to challenge Museveni in the elections. The electoral commission last month ruled out political rallies, opting for media-based campaigns instead, as the nation tries to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

