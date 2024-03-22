(Bloomberg) -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni named his son, who says he wants to succeed his father as the nation’s leader, as chief of the defense forces.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba replaces Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, who was appointed minister of state for trade, a Uganda Defence Forces spokesman said in an email statement distributed via a state-run media agency.

The new army chief was dropped as commander of land forces after he suggested a war with neighboring Kenya in 2022, and was named a presidential adviser.

Kainerugaba has repeatedly announced that he plans to replace his father, and has conducted a series of rallies in the country announcing his intentions.

Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, has a number of close family members in government positions, including his wife who is the minister of education, a brother who is his adviser and runs a state agency distributing inputs to farmers, and a son-in-law who provides counsel and is head of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development.

