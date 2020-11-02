(Bloomberg) -- Uganda’s electoral body cleared President Yoweri Museveni to seek re-election, paving the way for one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders to extend his more than three-decade rule.

Museveni, 76, fulfilled all the requirements, Electoral Commission Chairman Simon Byabakama said Monday in the capital, Kampala. Museveni plans to give details of his manifesto for another five-year term later today.

The candidacy of Museveni’s main challenger Robert Kyagulanyi, a pop star and lawmaker known by his stage name Bobi Wine, is scheduled to be announced Tuesday.

