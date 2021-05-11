(Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines, the billionaire founder of automation software maker UiPath Inc., is in talks to buy a minority stake in luxury developer One United Properties before its planned initial public offering on the Romanian stock exchange, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

With a fortune estimated at about $7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, Dines is negotiating to buy 5% of One United, before the company makes its stock market debut next month, said the people who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Victor Capitanu, One’s Managing Director and co-founder, declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg. Dines didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg questions about the deal.

One United is in talks with investors to prepare for the share offering planned in the first half of June, Razvan Rat, deputy chief executive at BRK Financial Group, the IPO’s manager, said by phone on Tuesday. The sale will be conducted as a capital increase for a 10% stake in the company. The two founders, Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, who now control 75% of the company, will retain a stake of about 60% in the end, he said.

BRK Financial estimates the future free-float will exceed 30%, Rat said.

