UiPath Close to Filing for IPO That Could Value it at More Than $20 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- UiPath Inc., a technology company that could be valued at more than $20 billion, is planning on filing confidentially for an initial public offering as soon as this week, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The person asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Representatives for UiPath didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The New York-based software maker that helps companies automate routine processes was working with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and Credit Suisse Group AG on a planned share sale for next year that could value it at more than $20 billion, Bloomberg News previously reported. No plans are final and the timing of the filing could still change.

The company said in a statement in July that it was valued at $10.2 billion in a $225 million funding round. That was up from $7 billion in a previous round in April 2019.

The company specializes in robotic process automation technology, software that helps companies save time and money by automating repetitive, manual tasks such as entering data into spreadsheets. It competes with Automation Anywhere Inc., which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp.

UiPath has about $500 million in annual recurring revenue, two people familiar with the matter added.

UiPath would join a cadre of technology startups looking to go public next year, some after their listing plans were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Online video-game company Roblox Corp., online dating service Bumble, grocery delivery platform Instacart Inc. and online mortgage lender Better.com are among those expected to hold IPOs, Bloomberg news previously reported.

Investors in UiPath include Accel, Sequoia Capital, Coatue Management, Tiger Global Management LLC and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

