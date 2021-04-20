(Bloomberg) -- UiPath Inc., an automation software maker, and its shareholders raised more $1.3 billion in an initial public offering, pricing the shares above a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company and investors sold almost 24 million shares on Tuesday for $56 each, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

The IPO shares had been marketed at $52 to $54, a range that the company elevated on Monday from $43 to $50. UiPath had planned to sell about 9.4 million shares while shareholders including its chairman, Accel and Alphabet Inc’s investment fund, were offering 14.5 million, according to the company’s filings.

At $56 a share, the company will have a market value of $29 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Including employee stock options and restricted stock units, that valuation would rise to more than $31 billion.

A representative for UiPath declined to comment.

Started in an apartment in Romania with 10 people in 2005, UiPath now has a presence in close to 30 countries, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Daniel Dines wrote in a letter to investors. “Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” he wrote.

Dines, who is also chairman, owns all of UiPath’s Class B shares, which represent 88.2% of the voting power in the company, the filing shows.

UiPath, now based in New York, said in July that it was valued at $10.2 billion in a funding round, up from a valuation of $7 billion in a previous round in 2019.

UiPath reported a net loss of $92 million on $608 million revenue in the 2021 fiscal year ending Jan. 31. Its net loss narrowed from $520 million a year ago thanks to foreign exchange gains. It had $336 million in revenue a year earlier.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.. UiPath‘s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PATH.

