(Bloomberg) -- Europe is having its busiest day ever for primary bond market issuance, with demand for government bond sales breaking new highs.

A record of at least €43 billion ($47 billion) of new publicly syndicated debt from financials, corporates and public-sector borrowers is set to price on Tuesday, with the final total likely to be higher as further deals set their sizes, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the same time it has been the busiest day for government bond auctions so far this year.

Driving much of the issuance has been bumper deals from European nations and agencies. Belgium received €72 billion in bids for a €7 billion sale of 10-year debt, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The bids exceeded the previous record for demand of €55 billion.

Orders for an auction of 20-year UK bonds exceeded the £2.25 billion on offer by more than 3.6 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Similarly, Italy’s sale of 30-year debt has so far received record orders in excess of €91 billion, currently a billion euros more than the prior all-time high for the tenor set four years ago, while an offering of seven-year securities was oversubscribed more than seven times.

Investors are rushing to snap up government bonds to lock in higher yields before central banks start loosening monetary policy, even though traders have pared back bets on the pace of rate cuts for this year. Money markets are wagering that policymakers at European Central Bank, Bank of England and Federal Reserve will cut rates by five quarter-points by the end of 2024.

Despite increased investor appetite, bond yields remain higher due to the paring of rate-cut expectations. That left German and UK borrowing costs around 5 basis points up at 2.19% and 3.83%, respectively, while US peers fared slightly better, rising 1 basis points to 4.04%.

Meanwhile, the US is set to sell $110 billion of bonds this week starting with a sale of three-year debt later today.

