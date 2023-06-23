(Bloomberg) -- A peak inerest rate of 6% is “still on the cards” for the UK, according to a former Bank of England policy maker, who was one of the most dovish members when he served on the Monetary Policy Committee.

“Whether or not they will need a 6% terminal rate is very much an open question,” said Sushil Wadhwani Friday on Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition.

But, he added, how high rates will go and whether the BOE will need to trigger a recession to tame spiraling prices depends on which theory is more convincing in explaining the UK’s sticky inflation.

“If you believe the delay hypothesis, i.e. the one where inflation is likely to come down anyway, then a recession is going to be completely unnecessary,” he said.

“On the other hand, if you believe the inflation characteristics have become embedded within the inflation process,” Wadhwani said. “You need to work extremely hard to change the inflation process and bring inflation expectations down. That tends to be a very painful experience and then sadly a recession may well occur.”

Comments from the economist who founded a hedge fund add to concerns that the BOE will have to continue its quickest hiking cycle in three decades into early 2024.

