(Bloomberg) -- Ambulance workers are walking out on Monday in their biggest show of industrial action by first responders since trade unions kicked off an historic series of protests against pay levels in Britain’s National Health Service.

Workers from Unison, Unite and the GMB will strike, with the public advised to only call 999 if there’s a life-threatening situation. It’s the first time ambulance workers from all three labor groups have walked out on the same day. As many as 15,000 Unison ambulance workers will strike, along with 5,000 NHS colleagues in Liverpool, the union said.

“Higher wages would stop experienced employees leaving for better paid jobs and encourage more people to come and work in the NHS,” Unison General Secretary Christina McAnea said. “With more staff, ambulance response times would improve, and patient waits for treatment shorten.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said in a statement Sunday that it is “hugely disappointing some ambulance workers are continuing to take industrial action.”

“I have had constructive talks with unions about this coming year’s pay process for 2023/24, and am keen to continue talking about what is affordable and fair,” Barclay said.

The government must offer a double-digit pay increase to striking NHS staff to end the strikes, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham told Sky News on Sunday. “We’ve got the employer, in this instance the government, who will talk about anything, but they won’t talk about pay,” Graham said, describing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as “missing in action.”

Unions representing NHS workers accuse the government of imposing years of real-terms pay cuts, resulting in mass vacancies that endanger patients. Ministers point to extra money earmarked for health services and say this year’s pay rise was determined by an independent review body.

The government has been accused by the unions of “demonising” emergency workers with Rachel Harrison, National Secretary at the GMB Union, saying this was another reason for the escalation of action. Ministers have proposed a law imposing minimum service levels during strikes in essential areas such as health care. However, Harrison said ambulance delays were actually lower on strike days.

Still, Britons were advised to be cautious over the weekend and into Monday to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on the health system. “It’s really important that people stay warm and look after themselves, have their medications, and seek medical help if they need it without ignoring their symptoms,” said John Martin, chief paramedic at the London Ambulance Service.

