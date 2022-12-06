(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s health service will come under greater strain after ambulance workers announced strike dates either side of Christmas.

The NHS was already set for two days of historic walkouts by nurses on Dec. 15 and 20. Ambulance workers will strike on Dec. 21 and 28, labor groups said Tuesday.

GMB, Unite and Unison are coordinating the biggest industrial action by ambulance staff in 30 years, across most of England and Wales. Unison said 10,000 of its members will strike over pay and working conditions. The East of England won’t be affected.

“Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the very NHS itself,” said Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary. “Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.”

The strikes will start the day after nurses walk out in hospitals across England, Wales and Northern Ireland in an historic sign of defiance amid a dispute over pay. The Royal College of Nursing announced walkouts at hospitals including Guy’s, St Thomas’s and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London.

