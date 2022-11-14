(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to a deal with Emmanuel Macron in which the number of border officials patrolling the beaches of northern France will rise by 40% in an attempt to disrupt the flow of migrants across the Channel.

France had resisted requests to allow Britain’s Border Force officers to join French patrols because of concerns over sovereignty, but has now agreed to embed UK officials. Also under the plans announced by Sunak, there will be greater investment in port security infrastructure, from CCTV to the use of drones and night vision goggles.

“That isn’t the end of our cooperation,” Sunak told reporters on his way to the G-20 summit of industrialized nations in Bali. “What the agreement says is that should be a foundation for even greater cooperation in the months ahead.”

The plans are expected to cost the UK around €72 million euros (£63 million), the government estimates. Sunak said he discussed the matter with Macron in his first telephone call since becoming premier and again at the COP27 meeting in Egypt last week.

Immigration has long been a hot issue in the UK, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman stoking the rhetoric by describing the recent influx as an “invasion.” Some 40,000 people have arrived on the south coast this year, many facilitated by criminal gangs.

Smuggling gangs have been operating cut-price crossings by overcrowding small boats, according to The National Crime Agency. Those who cannot afford the fees are using kayaks and paddling pools, and some have even tried to swim the 21 miles (34 kilometers) across the narrowest part of the Channel, which is the world’s busiest shipping lane.

Sunak also announced a task force to focus on the recent rise in Albanian nationals seeking to settle in the UK. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has said they now account for 80% of people the government regards as arriving “illegally” in the country.

On Saturday, hundreds of Albanians staged a protest in front of Parliament in London to bring attention to what they regard as their humiliation at the hands of the government.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.