(Bloomberg) -- Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth survived a legal challenge to strip him of office over bribery allegations, after a UK court dismissed a petition to invalidate his 2019 election victory.

The UK’s Judicial Committee of the Privy Council had down its unanimous judgment at a sitting broadcast London on Monday. A former British colony, Mauritius retained the UK tribunal as its highest court of appeal after it gained independence in 1968.

The ruling ends years of legal wrangling after Mauritian politician Surendra Dayal challenged the outcome of the 2019 election. Dayal, who came fifth in a parliamentary constituency vote where Jugnauth and two other ruling party politicians secured the three available seats, argued that their promises to increase pay to police officers and some other essential workers amounted to bribery.

Dayal appealed to the Privy Council after courts in Mauritius dismissed his challenge on all grounds.

