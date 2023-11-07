(Bloomberg) -- A pro-Palestine march planned for Armistice Day in London will go ahead, organizers said, despite pleas by politicians and police to postpone the demonstration over fears of disorder.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Metropolitan Police had called on protesters to cancel the march scheduled for Nov. 11, when events are typically held to mark the end of World War I.

“Please, we ask you to urgently reconsider. It is not appropriate to hold any protests in London this weekend,” the Met said in a statement published Monday that warned of a “risk of violence and disorder linked to breakaway groups.”

Sunak described the planned protest as “provocative and disrespectful” and said there was a “clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated.”

Organizers have insisted that the route of their march will be “well away” from Whitehall, where the Cenotaph memorial is located, and will instead head toward the US Embassy.

Responding to the Met’s request, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other pro-Palestine groups said their demonstration would go ahead.

“The idea that it is acceptable for Israel to keep bombing and killing Palestinians in Gaza including over 4,000 children, but not for people to protest peacefully against these crimes is grotesque,” they said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman branded the demonstrators “hate marchers” and accused them of “thuggish intimidation and extremism.”

In the month of October, the Met police received more than 554 reports of anti-Semitic offenses and 220 Islamophobic offenses, the force said.

Police could seek approval from the home secretary to ban the march under Section 13 of the Public Order Act if it can show there is a risk of serious public disorder, although the power is rarely used.

