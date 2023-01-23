(Bloomberg) -- The UK grid asked consumers to turn down power demand on Tuesday evening, as it struggles for a second day to plug the gap left by a dearth of wind generation.

After spending about £1.3 million ($1.6 million) on Monday to incentivize households to save energy, National Grid Plc will seek to cut another 341 megawatts of demand on Tuesday between 4:30 and 6 p.m., according to its website.

The measure demonstrates how vulnerable Britain remains to colder weather and fluctuations in wind output as it scrambles to alleviate its energy crunch. Monday marked the first time British households were asked to help balance the network after freezing temperatures caused demand to spike.

So far, National Grid has been testing the system to set incentives at the right level to entice consumers to take part. Last week Centrica Plc, the UK’s biggest energy supplier, said it would double payments to households willing to save energy during peak demand times this winter.

Households that have volunteered to take part in the plan through their energy supplier could receive a £12 discount for not using the oven between 5 and 6 p.m. on Monday, according to estimates by LCP Delta.

“Tightness is predicted to remain for the beginning of this week,” said Rajiv Gogna, Partner at LCP Delta, adding that the situation should ease from Wednesday thanks to higher temperatures and wind output.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.