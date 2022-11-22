UK at Bottom of G-7 Growth League for Next Two Years, OECD Says

(Bloomberg) -- Britain will plunge to the bottom of the Group of Seven league table for growth in the next two years as high inflation and interest rates squeeze spending, according to the OECD.

UK output will contract 0.4% in 2023 and expand just 0.2% in 2024 in a period of stagnation no other leading industrialized country will experience. Germany is the only other G-7 country forecast to shrink next year, by 0.3%, but will bounce back with 1.5% growth in 2024.

The Paris-based club of rich nations said interest rates will need to rise to 4.5%, where they will stay until the end of 2024, to grapple with the highest inflation in four decades. A year ago, rates were 0.1%.

The UK is facing a twin crisis of both the gas price shock Europe is experiencing and a tight labor market that will continue to push wages, the OECD said. However, wages will not keep up with inflation, condemning UK households to a two-year cost of living squeeze that triggers the recession.

Though bleak, the forecast is not quite as bad as either the Bank of England or the UK government’s Office for Budget Responsibility, both of which forecast even deeper recessions at events earlier this month. In their views, GDP is set to drop around 1.5% next year, and the BOE sees a further contraction in 2024.

In its economic outlook, the OECD said that inflation will fall only slowly from the current 11.1% peak to 4.5% by the end of next year and 2.7% at the end of 2024. As a result, “monetary policy tightening is expected to continue.”

It expects interest rates, currently 3%, to reach 4.5% “by the second quarter of 2023 and remain at that level throughout the projection period.” Those will “take a toll on consumer spending and rising long-term interest rates will lead to a slowdown in the housing market.”

Business investment will also suffer due to the higher cost of capital and lingering uncertainty.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.