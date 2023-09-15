(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s National Audit Office will look at the nation’s biomass strategy, increasing the scrutiny of a controversial fuel source favored by the government.

The NAO will produce a report about the current strategy and the fuel’s contribution to the UK’s net zero target, it said in an update on its website on Friday. It will also study how support so far has been funded and implemented.

Biomass is drawn from offcuts from commercial forests in the US and elsewhere and is used in UK power stations to produce electricity. While considered a renewable fuel source, environmental activists say that burning biomass pellets releases carbon faster than the next generation of trees can absorb it.

Shares in power producer Drax Group Plc, the country’s largest consumer of biomass fell 10.2% to the lowest level since October 2022. Energy regulator Ofgem is also currently investigating Drax’s reporting on the sustainability of its biomass.

Read More: UK to Support New Biomass Under Tougher Sustainability Rules

The UK government’s model for funding biomass has also left loopholes in its subsidy mechanism, a Bloomberg News investigation reported last month. Shifting generation between units at Drax’s power plant in northern England meant the company was able to avoid paying hundreds of millions of pounds to consumers through the Contracts for Difference program.

At the same time, the UK’s Climate Change Committee considers the fuel important as a way to help the country reach net zero emissions. It also got a vote of confidence from the government, which in August published a biomass strategy that indicated ongoing support for subsidizing use of the fuel.

(Updates with share price in fourth paragraph.)

