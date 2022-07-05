(Bloomberg) -- Automakers had their worst June sales in decades in the UK as ongoing components shortages kept them from meeting demand.

New-car registrations declined around 24% to the lowest for the month since 1996, according to preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

First-half sales fell 12% to around 800,000 vehicles -- the second-weakest showing in 30 years. Final registration data will be released later Tuesday.

The SMMT has repeatedly called for government support to help soften the blow of surging energy costs as carmakers try to transition to producing zero-emissions vehicles. The UK has seen auto production steadily decline over decades, with uncertainty over the future of its trading relationship with the European Union adding to the industry’s woes.

